Longstanding councillors lose jobs in Northamptonshire County Council cabinet shakeup

The acting leader of Northamptonshire County Council has unveiled a new-look cabinet in a bid to rebuild the authority in the wake of the damning inspection report.

Councillor Matt Golby who was elected as Conservative group leader on Saturday, is expected to be voted as council leader at an extraordinary full council meeting on April 12.

Today, the former cabinet member for education has unveiled a new-look cabinet, with some first-time additions to the front bench.

Councillor Bill Parker, who has served in the cabinet from the mid-2000s including a stint as the member for finance, has been replaced by Councillor Andy Mercer (Con, Rushden South) in his role overseeing local government reform.

Andre Gonzalez De Savage (Con, East Hunsbury and Shelfeys) who stated he would be willing to mount a leadership bid of the Conservative group with enough support, is also out. his post has been rolled into the portfolio for highways.

Councillor Golby said: “As we await the decision from the Secretary of State following the publication of the Best Value Inspection report, I felt it was important to appoint a new Cabinet team as we move into a new period of transformation at Northamptonshire County Council.

“This is a team which combines some experienced Cabinet members with some new talent from within the Conservative group and I look forward to them all starting work in their new areas with immediate effect.”

While newcomer Councillor Victoria Perry (Con, ISE) has been named as cabinet member for children, the new cabinet also sees the return of Councillor Michael Clarke.

Councillor Clarke, who first launched his export services business in 1979, has been given the job of balancing the council's books as cabinet member for finance.

The full cabinet list:

Deputy leader and cabinet member for public health – Cllr Cecile Irving-Swift

Cabinet member for finance – Cllr Michael Clarke

Cabinet member for children, families and education – Cllr Victoria Perry

Cabinet member for adult social care – Cllr Elizabeth Bowen

Cabinet member for performance, transformation and local government reform – Cllr Andrew Mercer

Cabinet member for transport, highways, environment and public protection – Cllr Ian Morris