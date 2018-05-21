Long delays for drivers on the M1 in Northamptonshire with reports a car has spun around on the carriageway

An accident is causing delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire this morning (Monday).

All lanes ahead of junction 16 southbound at Northampton have been stopped following the crash within the last hour.

It is being reported that a car has spun around on the carriageway, according to traffic updates.

One lane is blocked as a result. Traffic is queing back to Watford Gap.

Highways arrived on the scene at 7.50am.

**UPDATE: At 8.40am @HighwaysEMIDS tweeted: "All lanes are clear on #M1 #Northamptonshire southbound within J16 #Northampton following recovery of vehicles involved in a collision, long delays back to J17 (#M45) remain but will start to ease. Thanks for your patience."