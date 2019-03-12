Long Buckby woman and her Border Collie win Crufts agility final

A woman from Long Buckby and her Border Collie Pebbles won a top prize at Crufts last weekend.

Pebbles and Natasha Wise triumphed in the Kennel Club singles agility large final at the world-famous dog show on Friday.

“I am so happy, she was just phenomenal," said Natasha.

"She doesn’t care about the crowd.

"I’m going to give her loads and loads of cuddles and affection tonight."

To compete at Crufts, the winners had qualified by gaining points at heats held at Kennel Club licensed shows throughout the country.

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary, said: "Very well done to all of the winners on their exceptional achievement at Crufts.

"It was great to see the bond between the pairs and there was some fantastic team work on display. We wish them the best of luck for the future.

"The Singles Agility finals are a wonderful competition and even qualifying is an amazing achievement so well done to every dog and their handler for competing."