Long Buckby man was killed in collision with drink-driver three times over the limit

A drink-driver was more than three times over the limit when he killed a Long Buckby man and injured three children.

Paul Nichols, 38, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (March 28) after previously pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

Nichols was driving a white Suzuki Vitara along the A605 near Peterborough in June last year when he attempted to overtake a black Peugeot 208.

He collided into the side of the Peugeot, before flipping his vehicle into the path of a white Peugeot Partner.

The driver of the Peugeot Partner, 51-year-old Paul Cooper of Long Buckby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old driver of the Peugeot 208 and his four passengers - aged 27, seven, five and two - were all slightly injured.

Nichols was taken to hospital for treatment for a number of fractures and a pulmonary embolism.

Forensic scientists say that Nichols was likely to be 3.2 times over the legal limit at the time of the collision.

He was jailed for nine years, given a 15-year disqualification from driving and ordered to sit an extended re-test.

PC James Thorne, a collision investigator, said: “The sentence does not reflect the value that we place on a life, but I hope that it serves as a stark reminder to those people who believe it acceptable to drink and drive.

“Nichols took the life of a perfectly innocent man going about his lawful business because of his selfish and deplorable attitude.

“I would urge people to report others who they may suspect of drink driving.

“It could ultimately save a great deal of heart ache and even a life.”

Anyone who suspects someone of drink driving can contact police via their confidential drink drive hotline on 0800 032 0845.