​​A man has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates charged with burglary and other offences.

Callum Gordon, aged 28, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 5, charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The offences took place in Long Buckby in March.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8.