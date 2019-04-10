Long Buckby bridal boutique shortlisted for prestigious award

A bridal boutique in Long Buckby has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Staff at Anna Wood Bridal need people’s votes to win the Bridal Boutique of the Year award at the National Wedding Awards.

The award recognises excellence in the wedding industry across the UK and winners will announced at a gala dinner on June 26.

Owner Anna Wood said: “It’s been a whirlwind six months since we opened the doors of Anna Wood Bridal.

“We have met so many lovely brides to be and assisted in finding many of them ‘the one’, and already received such lovely feedback about our boutique and service.”

Vote at https://natweddingawards.co.uk/nominate/vote