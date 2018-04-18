LOCAL ELECTIONS: Parties set out their vision for the future ahead of Daventry District Council elections

Political parties have set out their vision for the future ahead of the local elections in Daventry District next month.

The elections look set to be the last ever of its kind as Northamptonshire's administrative landscape looks set to change from eight district and borough councils into two unitary authorities.

Voting takes place on Thursday, May 3 with the results of the elections announced on Friday morning.

The Conservative Party has chosen to focus on six priorities.

It wants to build communities as well as houses, which it will do by creating more doctors' surgeries and improving road infrastructure.

It wants to create a Daventry town centre that residents can be proud of with a high-quality shopping experience, a space for local businesses and globally-competing businesses, as well as keeping it affordable with free parking.

The Conservatives want to improve education standards. "Local education services aren't usually the responsibility of a district council but here in Daventry we felt that more could be done to give parents a better and more diverse local choice," states the leaflet.

"That's why we set up the Daventry Education Forum, who have worked hard to improve our primary, secondary, specialist and vocational education services so that Daventry District can facilitate for everyone's needs."

The Tories want to focus on building community values via sports clubs, coffee mornings and services built by volunteers.

Boosting health and happiness in the district is another of the party's priorities, and finally, the Conservatives have also pledged to look after the environment by enhancing natural spaces, maintaining green credentials and building sustainable businesses.

The Labour Party will oppose any further expenditure on the proposal for a canal arm and will demand that more is done to make Daventry into an attractive market town again.

It will press for better leisure facilities and entertainments for people of all ages, believing that "more shops are likely to be attracted to Daventry by a vibrant town centre rather than by a stagnant canal", as well as demand progress on a new cinema for the town.

Labour will push for an increase in the proportion of affordable homes which developers are required to provide in new estates.

It wants Daventry to be cleaner and greener and wants the district council to listen to people and proactively engage with residents in discussions on the future of the town.

"The Conservatives have made such a mess of running the County Council that NCC will be abolished," states the labour leaflet. "As a result, DDC may disappear in the consequent restructuring of local government.

"We will argue that any new arrangements must take account of the character of Daventry and the needs and aspirations of its residents, and we will oppose any changes which take decision-making further from Daventry."

The Liberal Democrats have highlighted five key priorities ahead of the election.

The party wants any new housing developments to come with new services such as schools, transport and health services.

The Lib Dems will prioritise the completion of a new Local Plan in place in order to control future development and ensure they enhance the towns and villages in the district.

The Lib Dems say the canal project needs to have a robust business plan to justify it and it should not be at a cost to Daventry District taxpayers.

The party wants to see more neighbourhood working, involving parish and town councils more in decision making and the drawing up of future plans. It has pledged to expand the use of the People's Panel and develop new ways of consulting.

"We want to promote the benefits of getting involved in your local community," it says.

Lastly, the Lib Dems will work towards making Daventry District a plastic free environment. To do this it will press the council to take the lead in reducing and removing the use of single-use plastics across the area.

"We expect the council to set an example by aiming to achieve this by 2020."