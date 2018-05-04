LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Full Daventry District Council election results

Labour has gained two seats on Daventry District Council after yesterday's local elections.
The Conservatives maintained their majority in the chamber and would have done so even if they had been defeated in all 13 wards up for election.
Losing out on the night were UKIP, who lost both their seats.
Full results are as follows:
Abbey North (one seat) - Turnout: 28.01%
Nigel CARR (Independent): 112 votes
Adam COLLYER (UK Independence Party): 73 votes
Alan KNAPE (Liberal Democrats): 312 votes
Colin POOLE (Conservative Party): 407 votes
Aiden RAMSEY (Labour Party): 599 votes ELECTED
––
Abbey South (one seat) - Turnout: 33.53%
John Henry BUTLIN (Liberal Democrats): 115 votes
Lewis CLARKE (Labour Party): 670 votes
Colin MORGAN (Conservative Party): 819 votes ELECTED
––
Brixworth (one seat) - Turnout: 32.71%
Stuart COE (Labour Party): 428 votes
Kevin PARKER (Conservative Party): 1,163 votes ELECTED
Kathryn PURCHASE (Liberal Democrats): 197 votes
––
Drayton (one seat) - Turnout: 32.71%
Zbigniew CHETNIK (Liberal Democrats): 92 votes
Andrew DABBS (Labour Party): 825 votes ELECTED
Timothy WILSON (Conservative Party): 492 votes
––
Hill (one seat) - Turnout: 28.92%
Simon Edward COCKAYNE (Liberal Democrats): 94 votes
Peter MATTEN (Conservative Party): 655 votes ELECTED
Katie THURSTON (Labour Party): 627 votes
––
Long Buckby (one seat) - Turnout: 37.19%
Peter INGLES (Liberal Democrats): 311 votes
Chris MYERS (Labour Party): 766 votes
Steve OSBORNE (Conservative Party): 949 votes ELECTED
––
Moulton (one seat) - Turnout: 35.30%
Nicola HUDSON (Labour Party): 299 votes
Sarah RICHENS (Liberal Democrats): 120 votes
Michael Warren (Conservative Party): 847 votes ELECTED
Kevin WHITE (Green Party): 146 votes
––
Spratton (one seat) - Turnout: 35.37%
Pete COLES (Labour Party): 237 votes
Rupert Moscrop KNOWLES (Liberal Democrats): 159 votes
Sarah PECK (Conservative Party): 931 votes ELECTED
Kathy WICKSTEED (Green Party): 79 votes
––
Walgrave (one seat) - Turnout: 38.27%
Grant BOWLES (Liberal Democrats): 195 votes
Lesley WOOLNOUGH (Conservative Party): 431 votes ELECTED
––
Weedon (one seat) - Turnout: 35.15%
Callum BATCHELOR (Labour Party): 354 votes
Alan George FAIERS (Liberal Democrats): 246 votes
David SMITH (Conservative Party): 1,183 votes ELECTED
––
Welford (one seat) - Turnout: 37.24%
Stephen Roger DEARE (Liberal Democrats): 189 votes
Cecile IRVING-SWIFT (Conservative Party): 854 votes ELECTED
Sue MYERS (Labour Party): 222 votes
––
Woodford (one seat) - Turnout: 33.57%
Gary John DENBY (UK Independence Party): 191 votes
Christina Louisa FITCHETT (Labour Party): 347 votes
Rupert FROST (Conservative Party): 984 votes ELECTED
Edward JUDD (Liberal Democrats): 178 votes
Thomas Joshua SKILLINGTON (Green Party): 125 votes
––
Yelvertoft (one seat) - Turnout: 41.51%
Alan CHANTLER (Conservative Party): 372 votes ELECTED
Rio Jesse Torah KNOCK (Labour Party): 63 votes
Stephen PIMM (Liberal Democrats): 221 votes