LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Daventry Town Council confirms councillors for 2018

Daventry Town Council has confirmed its newly elected members after yesterday's (May 3) vote.

Of the seven Daventry parish wards, only Abbey South required a vote as the other six were uncontested.

The number of votes recorded for each candidate standing in Abbey South were: Dawn Brannigan – 555 (elected); Scott Greig – 339; and Malcolm Ogle – 458 (elected).

There were 887 ballot papers issued, resulting in a turnout of 32.3 per cent.

The full list of councillors for each ward in Daventry Town is as follows:

Abbey Central: Alan Knape and Aiden Ramsey

Abbey North: Karen Tweedale

Abbey South: Dawn Brannigan and Malcolm Ogle

Ashby Fields: Rebecca Helm and Mark Wesley

Daneholme: Ted Nicholl

Drayton: Ron Fox, Lynn Jones, Peter Luke, Wendy Randall and Lynne Taylor

Hill: Mike Arnold, Carl Busby and Maureen Luke

There is an additional vacancy for a town councillor in Hill ward. If you are interested in representing your town on this ward you can contact the town clerk via email townclerk@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or call the council on 01327 301246.

The new mayor will be elected at the town council meeting on Monday, May 14 at 6.30pm at the town council offices. Members of the Public are welcome to attend.