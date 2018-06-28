Live emergency service demonstrations and displays by fire investigation dogs planned for Daventry community safety fun day

An emergency services fun day is being planned in Daventry to share fire and community safety messages.

Taking place at DSLV E-ACT Academy on August 22, the free event will feature live emergency service demonstrations and displays by fire investigation dogs, fire engines and rescue vehicles, plus police local neighbourhood teams, information stands promoting activities and clubs for young people, stalls and refreshments.

It is being organised as part of Operation Unite, a partnership project to tackle arson and anti-social behaviour in and around the town centre led by the Arson Task Force and Daventry District Council’s community safety partnership.

Andy Evans of the Arson Task Force, a joint initiative between Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), said: “The idea behind Operation Unite is to help educate young people about the dangers of arson and make Daventry a safer place for everyone.

“We hope this event will help bring the whole community together for some summer fun, and as well as exciting emergency service demonstrations from the fire service we’re aiming to showcase just how many great organisations there are in Daventry for young people to get involved with.

The emergency services community day will take place at DSLV E-ACT Academy, off Hawke Road, Daventry, from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, August 22.

A day of community action will take place the following day to share fire and community safety advice with residents of the Southbrook estate.

Local community groups and businesses interested in supporting the event can email communitysafety@daventrydc.gov.uk to find out more.

The Community Safety Partnership brings together partners including Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Northamptonshire County Council, Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, Futures Housing Group and others to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour within the community.