Life coaches wanted to help pupils at Daventry school

A Daventry school is recruiting volunteers to life coach its pupils after teaming up with a youth charity.

Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) is working with Grit – formerly known as Youth at Risk – to help pupils achieve their potential at school and thereafter.

The charity is looking for people from the Daventry area to support the young people throughout the programme.

A former Grit volunteer Sabrina said: “It's an excellent experience which not only contributed to my personal development and hopefully that of my young person, but satisfied my social conscience.”

Adults from the community will be trained to coach young people for six months, supporting pupils as they work towards goals and help them stay on track as they make positive changes.

All volunteers will be trained in Grit’s "high-impact, life coaching methodology," which many continue to make use way beyond their involvement in the programme.

"No previous experience is needed, just a passion for making a difference with young people in your community and time available to coach," said a Grit spokesperson.

For more information about the programme or to volunteer as a coach, contact Sarah on 07471 036785, or sarah@grit.org.uk