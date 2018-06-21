Lead stolen from Northamptonshire village church amid ongoing fundraising for its repairs

A Northamptonshire village church has been targeted by thieves days ahead of a fundraiser organised to raise money for its repairs.

Between 6pm on June 15 and 9.45am on June 16, lead roof panels were stolen from the chancel roof of St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Watford.

A temporary roof is now in place

It has been two years since an attempted theft in May 2016 when thieves stripped the lead from the nave roof.

However, on that occasion, they were disturbed by neighbours before they could remove it from the churchyard.

Both of the rooves now have an emergency temporary covering until the building work gets underway.

A fundraising attempt is already underway in the village to help with the cost of repairs and restoration to the Grade I listed building in the shape of Watford's Classics on the Green.

The classic car festival has been organised by the community and takes place on June 30.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We would appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers."