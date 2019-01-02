Lead stolen from Daventry village church

A church in a Daventry District village has been targeted by lead thieves.

Between 12pm on Christmas day and 11.30am on Friday, December 28, lead was removed from St Faith's Church in Kilsby.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone or any vehicles in the area of Manor Road, Church Walk and Watling Street by the George Hotel and bar.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 18000628105.