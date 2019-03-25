Ladies stage night of glitz and glamour to help Danetre Hospital

A night of glitz and glamour is being held to raise money for Danetre Hospital.

Organisers of a dinner and dance - Sam Syers, Kirsty Reeve and Kate Hines - are hoping to raise at least £1,000 to help the hospital continue its work.

Kate’s late mother spent her final days there.

She said she wanted to give something back to the hospital.

Kate said: “Although the hospital itself gets funding from the NHS, it is at a minimum and a lot of their equipment is funded by donations from the public.

“We chose Danetre hospital for the amazing work it does, particularly in rehabilitation and palliative care (end of life care) which, unfortunately, I have experienced first hand as my mum spent her last days there.

“The care she received along with the love and compassion that was shown to me and my family was second to none and I would love to give back so they can continue their incredible work.”

The dinner and dance takes place at Hellidon Lakes Hotel on Saturday, June 29, and will consist of a three course dinner, disco, raffle and auction.

Tickets are £40 per person and can be purchased by emailing Dancefordanetre@gmail.com or via Facebook Dance for Danetre.

They are appealing for businesses and individuals to donate raffle prizes for the evening.

Kirsty, who lives in Daventry, said: “I have been in touch with the Friends of Danetre Hospital and they tell me they are currently seeking donations so they can purchase 20 specialist mattresses to aid different patients’ needs, which is what we are fundraising towards.

“Anything to help make the patients more comfortable would be amazing.”