Ladies mark 100 years of Badby and Fawsley WI

Daventry women have been taking part in centenary celebrations to mark 100 years of the WI.

Members of Badby and Fawsley WI held a fancy dress competition with the theme of ‘Fashion from the last 100 years’.

Jacqueline Wojtecki, president, said: “We celebrated with a birthday cake, hand-made decorations, and fizz, along with a fancy dress competition.

“Our speaker for the evening was John Ward, who talked about the history of comedy over the 100 years, along with nostalgic excerpts from old comedy shows.”

She said everyone enjoyed the cake, made by long-serving member Sally Bush.

Guests included Sue Kendell, the Northamptonshire Federation chairman.

The fancy dress competition was won by Steph Newth, who wore the costume of a suffragette and Lib Chapman, who dressed as a 1920s flapper girl.

Jacqueline added: “The decorations included a centenary bunting which was hand-knitted by our charity knitting group, the Knit-Wits.”

The ladies meet in Badby Village Hall at 7.30pm on the second Thursday of each month.