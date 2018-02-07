Katie Price and Shayne Ward added to Northampton all-star football match line-up

TV personality Katie Price and Coronation Street star Shayne Ward have been named as team managers of a charitable all-star football match in Northampton.

They will go head-to-head with comedian Alan Carr and his father Graham, former Northampton Town manager, who will lead the opposition at the Niamh’s Next Step charity game.

The aim of the event at Sixfields is to raise awareness of a rare type of child cancer called neuroblastoma.

Katie, best known for modelling and her appearances on the ITV show Loose Women, said: “I am thrilled to be able to support such an amazing event helping raise money and awareness for Niamh's Next Step.

"It’s going to be an amazing day and I look forward to pitching my management skills against my good friend Alan Carr.”

Other stars already confirmed to play in the game on Sunday, April 15, include James Argent (Arg) from The Only Way is Essex, EastEnders actor Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning, and Blue singer Lee Ryan.

Soccer AM presenter Peter Dale, better known as Tubes, had also been lined up to play, but following his recent heart attack he will no longer participate. It is hoped he will support the event off the pitch if he is well enough, organisers said.

Shayne, who rose to stardom after winning the second series of The X Factor, said: “I am delighted to be supporting such a great event for an amazing cause.

"There are a lot of big names coming out to play and support the event so I hope we get a big crowd at Sixfields to support an amazing cause.”

Niamh’s Next Step, based in Wellingborough, was set up in 2013 by Chris and Samantha Curry, following the death of their five-year-old daughter Niamh, who had suffered from neuroblastoma.

Chris said: “We are absolutely humbled by the amazing people getting involved to help support Niamh's Next Step. Katie and Shayne just take the event to the next level.

“This is going to be one of the biggest charity events Northamptonshire has seen and we are very proud to be working with Northampton Town and Sellebrity UK to make this event happen. Tickets are just £10 for adults and £5 for children, with all money raised from the event helping to fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our little girl Niamh.”

There are a limited number of special ‘around the dugout’ seats also available at £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s. These can only be purchased at the club’s ticket office or on Town's website.

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive. There is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.