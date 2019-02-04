Karin loses an amazing five stone...and reverses her diabetes thanks to Northamptonshire weight loss club

A 71-year-old Northamptonshire woman who was suffering with depression over health issues relating to her weight has spoken of how she transformed her life.

Karin Lambert, from Bugbrooke, lost an incredible five stone after she took the decision to make a change in her life. She was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2009 and her amazing weight-loss led to a reversal in her diabetes.

After, Karin Lambert

“With a combination of a sedentary lifestyle, a sweet tooth and the menopause, I suffered from hypertension and high cholesterol and diabetes. I was out of breath and I was struggling to walk. I had frequent bouts of depression and wasn’t coping with things at all," Karin said.

"I decided to see if there was something I could do about it and in February 2016, I joined my local WW Workshop (formally known as weight watchers) in Bugbrooke in an effort improve my health," she added.

In just a year, Karin had lost three stone by cutting back on sugar and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

"I was feeling so much healthier and had so much more energy that I asked my nurse for a blood test to check my diabetes.

Before, Karin Lambert

"The nurse suggested that they remove all my diabetic medication, wait three months and then take a blood test, which we did. To everyone’s astonishment, the results came back saying that I was negative for diabetes after nearly 10 years."

Spurred on by the reversal of her diabetes, Karin went on to lose an extra two stone.

"I have maintained my weight at a healthy eight stone since by sticking to healthy eating and walking 18 miles a week.

"I have since come off all medication including medication for Hypertension and high cholesterol. The depressive moods that gripped me for so long, have now lifted and I focus on positive things, keeping my mindset in check so I don’t fall back into negative thinking, which in the past, contributed to my bad eating habits," Karin added.