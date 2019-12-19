Journeys to key services in Daventry take half an hour on average to reach on foot or public transport

Schools, hospitals and other key services in Daventry take nearly half an hour on average to reach on foot or public transport, figures reveal.

Council chiefs have called on the next government to ringfence funding for transport networks to tackle travel times which are getting longer nationwide.

Each year the Department for Transport calculates journey times from neighbourhoods across England to eight local services by walking or on public transport.

The measure represents a typical Tuesday’s travel in October, based on road networks, traffic speeds and public transport timetables. Destinations range from job centres to GP surgeries and food shops.

In Daventry, journey times to these sites averaged 28.9 minutes on foot or public transport in 2017 – longer than the average 19.7 minutes across the East Midlands.