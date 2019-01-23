Jogging group for the deaf to start in Northamptonshire next week

A new jogging group is starting in Moulton and it will be fully inclusive of people who are deaf, or hard of hearing thanks to an interpreter provided by Deaf Hub.

Moulton Joggers will first meet at Moulton Community Centre for two sessions on a Monday and one session on a Saturday.

The sessions are free of charge and ideal for beginners with little if any running experience and an interpreter will be there to support people with any communication needs they may

have.

Northamptonshire Sport’s Disability Development Officer, Graeme Wilson said: “This is absolutely brilliant to have such a group starting in the county.

"Deaf people are sadly still the least active of any group in society, and often it’s their concern about communication barriers with providers that prevents them from being involved in more mainstream activities."

The running group starts on Monday, January 28 and the interpreter will only be on hand on Mondays.

“Deaf people should feel confident at being included in most activities as coaches, or instructors will usually find an appropriate way to communicate with them," Graeme added.

"However having an interpreter in place to support a group like this is fantastic, so I just hope that deaf people join them in order to make the most of this great service and inclusive opportunity."

For more information about Moulton Joggers people should contact either Kathy on kathyholley48@yahoo.co.uk 07718 369382, or Alexy on community@deafhub.co.uk

07817 753187 (text only).

If any deaf people would like information about more opportunities available to them, or activity providers would like help to include deaf people in their activities then both should

have a look at the UK Deaf Sport website for further assistance: ukdeafsport.org.uk