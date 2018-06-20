Jewellery and cash stolen in Northamptonshire village burglary

Jewellery and cash were stolen during a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.

Thieves broke into the property in South View, Kislingbury, at some point between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 19.

Once inside they searched the home and made off with the items.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.