Jail for drug farmers over part played in cannabis factories across Northamptonshire

Three men have been sentenced for running cannabis factories across Northamptonshire.

John Tyson, 43, Neil Moloney, 36, and Neil Murray, 29, were sentenced on Friday (April 6) to six years, five years and six months, and 12 months respectively, for their part in the production of cannabis at a number of addresses across Northamptonshire including those in Weedon, Braunston, Kilsby, and Whilton Lodge.

In an earlier trial, brothers Paul Heath, 36, and Gavin Heath, 30, were jailed for a total of 12 years for their part in the cannabis factories.

A spokesman from Northamptonshire Police said: “We welcome the sentences handed down on Friday and hope they will serve as a deterrent to others thinking of becoming involved in this kind of criminal activity.

“We take the production of illegal drugs extremely seriously at Northamptonshire Police and will always pursue those suspected of making money in this way in order to bring them to justice.”