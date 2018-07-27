'It’s completely unacceptable for people to think they can make money in this way': Two men sentenced for thefts from BMWs in Northamptonshire

Two men have been sentenced to 12 months in prison for their part in the thefts from BMWs across Northamptonshire earlier this year.

Following a planned police operation in the early hours of Thursday, May 3, Ramunas Radzevicius, 25, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, and Vitalijus Belovas, 40, of Abington Street, Northampton, were both arrested on suspicion of theft after a number of BMWs were broken into and had parts and equipment stolen from within.

Both pleaded guilty to stealing from cars in Barton Seagrave.

DC Britt Elmes said: “I welcome the sentences handed out to Radzevicius and Belovas and hope they serve as a message that this type of crime doesn’t pay and that we will pursue people who think they can get away with it.

“Buying and maintaining a car costs a lot of money and people work very hard in order to have one and keep it running on an annual basis.

"Having it broken into and parts and equipment stolen from within is not only a stressful experience but costs time and effort to rectify as well as money due to insurance premiums that often rise as a result.

“It’s completely unacceptable for people to think they can make money in this way. We are continuing to investigate further offences as part of this crime series and hope to have more good news in the coming months.”