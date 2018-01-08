Is your child starting primary school in Northamptonshire this September? Don't miss the deadline to apply for a place

The deadline for parents to apply for their child's primary school place in Northamptonshire is fast approaching.

Parents or carers of children born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014 are being warned not to miss the cut-off point of 5pm on January 15, 2018.

You must apply for a place at a school for your child, even if it’s linked to your child’s current nursery or primary school.

Parents must apply to the county council for a primary school place, even if a name has been put down at a school or the child has an older sibling at that school.

An application must be made for every child starting school in September 2018.

Parents are encouraged to list five preferred schools on their form as school places cannot be guaranteed – failing to include second, third and fourth and fifth choices could lead to children being allocated school places parents would not have chosen.

Parents will find out which school they have been allocated on National Offer Day on April 16 and appeals will be held for admission to schools during June and July.

All councils have teams to help parents get their children into schools.