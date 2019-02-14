Inquest opens into death of Reece Ottaway

A formal inquest into the death of 23-year-old Reece Ottaway was launched in Northampton today.

Reece Ottaway, from Daventry, was fatally wounded during an incident at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, in St James at 1.20am on Friday, February 1. He sadly died at the scene.



A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Ottaway died as a result of a stab wound.



Five people have been charged with his murder, as well as GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.



Today at County Hall in Northampton, an inquest into Reece’s death was opened by the senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember.