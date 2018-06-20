Independent Daventry shops unite to promote town with help of £5 exclusive offers

Daventry’s independent retailers have joined forces to make the town a go-to shopping destination starting with the launch of the Fiver Fest campaign.

Fiver Fest will run from June 26-30 and will see shops offer exclusive special offers priced at £5.

Map of participating stores

The campaign is the brainchild of the Daventry Retail Forum, an independent community of more than 25 retailers, passionate about the town and enhancing the future of the centre for the pleasure and service of the community and outlying villages.

Dawn Branigan, owner of First Light Photographic, High Street, Daventry, said: “The Fiver Fest is an absolutely fantastic opportunity to discover some of the hidden gems that Daventry has to offer – with free parking and the chance to snap up some great offers along the way, there’s more to discover in Daventry than you might think, with a wide range of specialist independent stores offering you much more than you will ever find online.”

Some of the offers include 500g of 100 per cent raw organic coconut oil at Sheaf Street Health Store for £5 (normally £15.00).

The Kitchen in Bowen square is offering its BreakFEST, ham egg and chips and its lamb and mint burger with chips each for £5, and Orange Blossom Florists on High Street is selling a selection of orchid plants for £5, usually worth £15.99.

Martin Bond, owner of Culaccino dessert parlour, in Foundry Place, Daventry, said: “Culaccino is proud to join forces with other independent retailers in Daventry to help people to discover the gems that are hidden in full view amongst the chains and multinationals that tempt us with their clever marketing.”

Fiver Fest offers are being promoted daily on Discover Daventry Facebook page. Stores taking part in the Fiver Fest campaign will each display sticker in the window.

Shaun Higgs, co-owner Sheaf Street Health Store, Sheaf Street, Daventry, added: “Discover Daventry encourages people to ‘Get More from Your Town’ which is at the heart of the Daventry Retail Forum and is the slogan for the campaign.

"There’s a wealth of independent shops in the town and we want to bring shopping back to the High Street. There’s plenty of reasons to visit Daventry.”