Inauguration of new play equipment at Cotton End Park, Long Buckby

This was the culmination of many years work to refurbish the play equipment at the park.

The inauguration was carried out by Geoff Spokes, Chair of Long Buckby Parish Council, who said, ‘This is a very moving event for me.

"Over the last twelve years I have seen how Cotton End Park has developed. As with Mill Park at the other end of Long Buckby, we owe so much to the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers, who have worked very hard to bring this particular project to completion.

Geoff Spokes, Chair of Long Buckby Parish Council

"Both parks are a tremendous asset to our community".

Geoff Spokes then cut the golden ribbon and declared the new equipment open. Two young people demonstrated how well the slide worked, to a round of applause from those present.

Nick Roberts, Park Manager, said, ’This is a great day for Cotton End Park, and the new equipment will be a real attraction for young children and their parents.’

Daniel Tabor, Chair of Cotton End Park, added, ’We are so grateful for the generous financial support from our supporters in the village, the wider community, and the Buckby Feast Trust.