Daventry’s town centre was packed full of motorbikes as hundreds of bikers and visitors took part in the town’s annual motorcycle festival.

The morning saw riders drive up through the town and down the High Street in the traditional ‘ride-in’ parade, led by Daventry Mayor Lynn Jones.

The free event is becoming somewhat of a mainstay in Daventry’s even calendar and chairman Scott Greig, speaking ahead of the event, said he hoped it would become “embedded as part of the town’s culture”.