'I will go out and meet with the public': new police chief constable set to be appointed for Northamptonshire

Nick Adderley is set to be signed off as the new chief constable for Northamptonshire Police after meeting with the Police and Crime Panel yesterday afternoon.

Mr Adderley, who is currently the assistant chief constable for Staffordshire Police, was selected as Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold’s preferred candidate after what he described as a ‘thorough’ and ‘open’ interview process.

He will be officially appointed once the panel have written to Mr Mold, and he will then notify them of his appointment.

Speaking to members of the panel at County Hall in Northamptonshire this afternoon, Mr Adderley said: “This is a proud force and it’s a privilege. When I came down to do some field work, what I felt was a force crying out for some leadership and a consistent message. I had to be clear that it was something that I could offer. The force wants to make Northamptonshire safer and I firmly believe the skills I have can help us to do that.”

Mr Adderley joined the police after a previous career in the Royal Navy and a two-year stint at the Home Office, and has since worked at Greater Manchester Police.

Asked how he would ensure the force will communicate effectively with the community under his watch, he said: “I have to lead by example, people will take their lead from the top.

“I will go out and meet with the public. I like nothing more than looking people in the eye and seeing their emotions, and in turn I’m sure they want to see the passion I have to make this a safer place to live.”

Commissioner Mold, after seeing councillors on the panel approve his choice, said: “I hope you can see why it was not a difficult decision for me.”

Should all procedure be completed, Mr Adderley will formally begin his new role in October, when current chief constable Simon Edens will retire after three years in the role and 37 years as a police officer.