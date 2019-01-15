How did Northants MPs vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement?

Tonight’s historic commons vote has seen the government face a record defeat against its Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May had tabled her 585-page agreement on the terms on which the country will leave the EU on March 29.

Andrew Lewer and Michael Ellis

But MPs voted overwhelmingly against the agreement, with 432 MPs voting against the agreement and just 202 in favour.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition, has tabled a vote of no confidence that has the potential to bring down the government.

Here’s how Northamptonshire MPs voted:

Tom Pursglove, Conservative, Corby and East Northants - AGAINST

Philip Hollobone, Conservative, Kettering - AGAINST

Peter Bone, Conservative, Wellingborough - AGAINST

Andrea Leadsom, Conservative, South Northamptonshire - FOR

Michael Ellis, Conservative, North Northampton - FOR

Chris Heaton-Harris, Conservative, Daventry - FOR

Andrew Lewer, Conservative, Northampton South - AGAINST