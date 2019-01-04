Housing scheme in Daventry district could be refused for lack of affordable housing

A planning application for four homes in a Daventry district village has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

The scheme, submitted by K B Benfield Group Holdings Ltd, is bidding to build four detached properties on land to the side of Balding Close in Barby.

The site is currently an existing development of three detached properties on a private drive accessed off the Daventry Road, which follows the granting of outline permission in January of 2015 for the principle of six dwellings.

Barby and Onley Parish Council has objected due to what it says is an increased risk of flooding of properties in Brackendale Drive, loss of privacy and light, and concern over the width of the access road.

It adds in its written objection: “The parish council wish to ensure that conditions are imposed that prevent neighbouring properties being overlooked, and would ask that the layout of the site be revisited to minimise the effect on neighbouring properties.”

And Daventry District Council officers also feel the scheme should be refused by councillors, but for different reasons.

The authority believes that the new application has an ‘artificially low density’ in order to avoid providing any affordable housing. The council believes the site can easily accommodate an extra two homes as demonstrated in the January 2015 application.

There are currently nine Barby residents waiting for affordable rented housing on the council’s housing register.

It will be up to councillors on the planning committee however to determine whether they want to follow officer advice when they meet on Wednesday (January 9).