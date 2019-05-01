Household fuel-saving measures have fallen to lowest level for three years in Daventry

Installations of green energy measures designed to lift households out of fuel poverty have fallen to their lowest level for three years in Daventry.

Campaigners say the slowdown in the upgrade of homes across Great Britain under the flagship government scheme is “hugely worrying”

Under the Energy Company Obligation scheme, energy suppliers have to provide eligible households with free fuel-saving measures, such as loft or wall insulation or replacement boilers.

Ofgem says it is a key part of the Government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

In Daventry, there were 138 energy efficiency upgrades installed in the 12 months to December, according to the latest figures from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

This was a fall of 53% compared to the same period in 2016.

The latest national figures show there were 12,500 improvements made to homes across Great Britain in February.

This is a fall of 33% compared to the same period in 2013, and 84% lower than a peak of 76,500 in 2014.

In total, 1,332 measures have been installed in 1,134 homes in Daventry since the scheme was launched in 2013.

This means 34 in every 1,000 households have benefitted from at least one ECO measure – one of the lowest rates in the country.

The national average is 73 per 1,000 homes.