Housebuilder supports food bank in Daventry helping families in need

Angela Gee, Daventry Foodbank Manager, with Lynne Muxlow, Bellway Sales Advisor outside Staverton Lodge

The housebuilder is delivering new homes at Staverton Lodge on the western edge of the town and made the donation as part of its support for the local community.

Daventry Food Bank is run by the Vineyard Community Church and was set up by husband-and-wife team Rob and Angela Gee in 2010.

Angela, who is the food bank manager, said: “We want to thank Bellway for supporting us with the kind £250 donation. This will make a real difference to families seeking our help, and we are extremely grateful for the support.

“All it takes is a sudden and unexpected event, such as a bereavement, illness, redundancy or theft, to throw people into a genuine crisis where they’re worried about where their next meal is coming from.

“Since Rob and I started the foodbank in 2010, we have been called on to assist thousands of families and individuals who have found themselves in a place where they simply have nothing to feed themselves or their children.”

The food bank, which is based at Benbow Close in Daventry, receives referrals for more than 100 families and individuals each month and runs 12 collection points for donations in the town and surrounding villages.

Elaine Brown, sales director for Bellway South Midlands, said: “One of our primary objectives as a company is to support the wider communities in which we build and supporting charities which make a real difference is the best way we can do this.

“We hope our donation will enable the charity to help even more people who find themselves in crisis get the essential supplies they need for themselves and their families.”

To find out more about Daventry Food Bank, visit https://www.daventryfoodbank.org.uk/.