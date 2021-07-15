Horsebox overturns in collision near Northamptonshire village

The horsebox overturned at the junction of A361 and Welsh Road, Aston Le Walls.

Police and firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Aston Le Walls today, which saw a horsebox fall on its side.

The collision took place on the junction of A361 and Welsh Road at around 3.10pm earlier this afternoon (July 15).

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Thankfully nobody was trapped and one horse had been released from the vehicle prior to the fire service arrival."

The horse was left in the care of the owner and a vet.

Fire crews from Daventry and Mereway isolated the vehicle battery and stemmed a diesel leakage before handing the incident over to the police at 4.13pm.