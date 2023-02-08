Homebuyers in Daventry can save up to £12,000 in mortgage payments

Bellway South Midlands is offering house-hunters in Daventry up to £12,000 towards their mortgage payments at Staverton Lodge

The developer is offering to pay £1,000 a month towards mortgage payments for up to 12 months for buyers of designated plots at its Staverton Lodge development off Staverton Road in the town.

Bellway has launched the offer, which will run to the end of March, to help customers as the cost of living puts pressure on domestic budgets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The housebuilder is also reminding people that buying an energy-efficient new-build house from Bellway would also save an average of £2,600 a year on their fuel bills, when compared to an older property of a similar size.

Elaine Brown, Sales Director at Bellway South Midlands, said: “We have launched this mortgage contribution initiative to lend a helping hand to homebuyers as a response to the cost-of-living pressures on people’s budgets.

“Bellway is building a range of three and four-bedroom homes at Staverton Lodge and we are offering to pay £1,000 a month towards buyers’ mortgage payments for up to 12 months on selected plots. This huge saving could go towards helping people balance their budgets, save for a holiday or enjoy nights out with friends.

“People who buy a new-build Bellway house can also save a further £220 a month on their energy bills, compared to an older property of the same size. Modern construction techniques and new technologies allow us to build homes which are more energy efficient and less expensive to run, thanks to improved insulation and appliances which use less gas, electricity and water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would advise potential purchasers wanting to take advantage of these benefits to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Find out more: https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-midlands/staverton-lodge