Historic stream train to stop at Northampton Railway Station this weekend following major restoration

Be one of the first people to see the fully restored B1 Mayflower at it rolls into town on Saturday.

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. will be stopping at Milton Keynes, Northampton and Rugby on Saturday on its way to Kidderminster and Worcester, hauled by the B1 steam locomotive 61306 Mayflower, from the same design shed as Flying Scotsman.

Where you can see it

Milton Keynes – 08:28 – 08:30 - Platform 3

Northampton – 08:48 – 08:50 - Platform 3

Rugby – 09:13– 09:15 - Platform 6

Enthusiasts will also be able to spot the engine at other points in the county as it passes through including Long Buckby and Daventry North Junction.

For full timings Steam Dream

The B1 Class steam locomotive Mayflower returned to the tracks earlier this year following a three-year refurbishment.

Mayflower has two cylinders, six driving wheels, a firebox grate area of 30 square feet and can operate at 75mph.