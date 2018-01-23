High-tech firm to open new factory in Napton creating 50 jobs

A high-tech engineering firm based in Napton will build a new multi-million pound manufacturing facility bringing 50 jobs to the area by 2020

Lontra, which makes the revolutionary Blade Compressor®, will open a new factory next to its research and design centre in the village later this year.

The company’s workforce is expected to double to 50 by the end of 2018, with 25 new engineering and production line jobs.

£65 million will be invested by 2021 in the development of this and a further site, with funding currently being sought for a second phase of expansion.

The project is backed by Shield Group Engineering, one of the largest manufacturers in the UK with contracts to supply components to Caterpillar, Cummins, Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and JCB.

Steve Lindsey, CEO and founder of Lontra, said: “This is a vote of confidence in Britain’s ability to manufacture at volume and high specification at globally competitive prices. We’ve long led the world in innovative ideas, the spread of technology across prototyping and manufacturing means than Britain is perfectly placed to lead the fourth industrial revolution.

“This is a new chapter for our business and we are delighted to be spearheading a new wave of precision manufacturing in the UK, and are committed to the Midlands where we believe that some of the world’s very best engineering minds can be found.”

This is the first time that Lontra will manufacture directly in the UK, a statement of confidence in the country’s high-tech manufacturing capabilities.

Lontra currently licenses its Blade Compressor design to global pump manufacturer Sulzer.

The manufacture of compressors in Southern Ireland will continue under Sulzer’s license, with Lontra’s new facility tackling fresh markets and applications.

Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam and Attorney General, said: “I’ve long admired Lontra for its ideas and ambition, today’s announcement is a significant step forward for the firm and for the region.

“The Midlands is a centre of manufacturing excellence for Britain. Through the efforts of entrepreneurs such as Steve, we can extend our global influence and boost exports.”

For more information about Lontra visit www.lontra.co.uk