Help keep councillors' standards high with voluntary role at Daventry District Council

Daventry District Council is recruiting volunteers to help in the determination of any allegations made against councillors, as well as offering ideas on how to promote high standards of conduct among elected members.

The council is looking to recruit ‘independent persons’ to support the work of its appeals and standards committee – the body which investigates complaints made against district, town and parish councillors.

On the rare occasions when action is being considered against senior officers or councillors, independent persons may also be asked to serve on the panel that makes the final decision.

The role is voluntary so offers no salary, but post holders will be able to claim either an annual allowance or reasonable expenses.

Appointments are normally for three years and it is expected that an independent person will be required to commit around three hours per month, but typically it is far less than that.

The role would particularly suit anyone with a keen interest in maintaining high standards in public life and an ability to make clear and reasoned decisions.

Applicants cannot be politically active or a member, co-opted member or officer of Daventry District Council or any of the town and parish councils in Daventry District. Neither can they be a relative of someone holding any of those posts.

They also cannot have been a member, co-opted member or officer of Daventry District Council, or any of its town and parish councils, within the last five years.

For more details and to apply, call Kathryn Holton at Daventry District Council on 01327 302407 or emailkholton@daventrydc.gov.uk.

The closing date is 4pm on Friday 6 July 2018 and selection will be by interview.