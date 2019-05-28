Help for nine community spaces in Daventry

Community spaces in Daventry are being supported thanks to a funding boost.

Co-op members generated more than £14,000 for community spaces in just over two years.

Since the Co-op launched its Local Community Fund in September 2016, 2,000 local causes that are working to protect community spaces and places across the UK have received just under £5 million, of which nine are in the Daventry area.

These include Brixworth Village Hall and Earls Barton Youth Club.

Co-op members receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community engagement at the Co-op, said: “Our members are passionate about protecting community spaces and places which are so important when it comes to enhancing quality of life.

“The Co-op is driven by its distinctive values and principles - last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives, all of which are helping to make communities across the UK safer, happier and healthier places to live.

“The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities. People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support.”