Heavy snow causing travel chaos on the A14 in Northamptonshire

People travelling by car and bus in Northamptonshire this morning have been hit by problems caused by heavy snow.

There are queues of up to 13 miles on the A14 between Junctions 1 and 3 after multiple collisions because of the severe weather.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and delay their journey if possible.

Bus services 1, 3, 23 and 24 are also not running in Corby.

Stagecoach is attempting to run the X1, but it will not be servicing Stephenson Way, Oakley Vale estate, Occupation Road or Kettering Rail Station at present.