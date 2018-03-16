Healthcare apprentice awards shine spotlight

The county’s healthcare apprentices have had their moment in the spotlight with their first ever awards ceremony.

Taking place during National Apprenticeship Week (March 5 to 9), the awards are designed to highlight the excellent work carried out by this important and much-valued sector of the NHS.

Apprentice of the year Louise Holland

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and the successes of our apprentices, Thursday, March 8, saw the first award ceremony for county-wide apprentices across Northamptonshire NHS organisations and partner healthcare organisations.

“The ceremony brought together apprentices and their mentors from Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust as well as representatives from general practice and adult social care.

“ There were lots to celebrate on the evening from individual successes and heartfelt nominations, to the difference apprentices have made to the care patients, service users and carers have received across Northamptonshire.”

The award categories recognised all apprentices working in many different job roles and settings including business administration, recruitment, pharmacy technician, domestic assistants and healthcare assistants.

Chris Oakes, director of HR and organisational development for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony and is a true advocate of apprenticeship recruitment.

He said: “This celebration event provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase how valuable apprenticeships are for individuals and the NHS as an employer.

“Apprentices make a real difference to the workforce and bring with them new and innovative ideas which have a positive impact on patient and service user care.

“It is a great pleasure to have this opportunity to celebrate the achievements and successes of our apprentices across the network.

“We hope these success stories will encourage and inspire others to choose apprenticeships as a pathway to a successful career.”

“Apprenticeship programmes provide routes into a variety of careers and the NHS is committed to offering apprenticeship opportunities at all levels – both for new recruits starting out on their NHS career and also providing opportunities for existing staff to develop and progress.

“Since April 2015, we have had more than 300 apprenticeship starts across the network and increasing participation in apprenticeship programmes is a key part of our workforce development plans.

Louise Holland, overall winner of the Apprentice of the Year Award, pictured, said: “I was really surprised when they announced my name for the Apprentice of the Year award.

“I feel like my year of hard work paid off and that I am able to use the skills I have learned to develop and move forward with my career.

“I could not have come this far without the support of my manager, she is the one who gave me all the opportunities to help me grow.”