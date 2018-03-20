Headteacher 'proud' after Daventry village school pupils win film award for animated short

The headteacher of a Daventry village school says she is proud of her pupils after they won the best animation prize at a film award ceremony.

Braunston CE Primary School students worked with animator Chris Bradley from Willowmann Productions to create two short films about World War One and the Battle of the Somme.

The school was one of three shortlisted for the best animation in the 12 and Under category at the Into Film Awards.

Headteacher Gwenda Barker said: “We are very proud of all of the children who worked so hard on this animation.

"It is wonderful that their work has been recognised at such a prestigious event.

"Braunston Primary School has been very lucky to work with Chris Bradley and want to thank him and the Braunston Film Club for their inspiration and support.

"As it’s the school's 50th anniversary this year we are once again working with Willowmann Productions, creating an animation to celebrate the school’s history - so watch this space!”

Eight lucky children - whose names were drawn out of a hat, Mrs Barker, deputy headteacher Lianna Willis and Mr Bradley made the journey to BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday where they got to walk the red carpet and be interviewed by members of the press.

The Into Film Awards celebrate achievements in film by young people and the work of those that teach them.