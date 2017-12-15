Having a ball in Daventry to help charity with a big heart

A Daventry mother has raised £2,000 to help a charity close to her heart.

Rebecca Lane-Johnson, a part-time nursery nurse, recently organised a black tie charity event in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The veteran charity fundraiser decided in 2017 to focus on raising money for the BHF, following the sudden loss of her mother.

“We lost our mum unexpectedly in December 2016, after she suffered a major cardiac arrest,” said Rebecca.

“She was my world and we always organised charity events together. It seemed that raising money for the British Heart Foundation was the perfect thing to do to honour her.”

The event took place at the County Suite, De Vere, Staverton in November.

She said: “The night itself was fantastic.

“The venue was first class, everyone had a great time and we had some unbelievable donations from both and small companies to be able to raise funds on the night.

“We had a fantastic raffle, a silent auction and the main auction, which included the headline lot of a signed football shirt, generously donated by Manchester United FC.

I can’t thank enough all those who donated, from Manchester United right through our friends. It’s humbling that we can all unite together for this great cause.”

Rebecca raised a whopping £1,942 on the night itself, with a family member donating to round the final value up to £2,000.

The event was such a success, that immediate requests for a follow-up event next year ensued, to which Rebecca duly obliged.

She added: “We will be organising another Charity Ball in November 2018, in which we hope to be able to surpass this year’s total raised! I’m sure we can do it!”