Have your say on the future of Daventry

Residents have been urged to have their say on a major plan for Daventry that includes potential areas for new housing.

The plan would be used to help shape decision-making on future planning issues across the district and residents and those who work in Daventry have been encouraged to find out more.

The draft Settlements and Countryside Local Plan highlights four areas for about 1,200 more homes to meet the town’s housing needs over the next 12 years – 800 homes in south-west Daventry on land opposite the Grange estate, along the A45 between the A361 and A425; the extension of Micklewell Park by 180 homes; an additional 100 homes on land at Middlemore, Daventry, and 120 homes in Daventry as part of the proposed WaterSpace and retail developments at Eastern Way.

There are proposals to create ‘green wedges’ on the town’s surrounding areas to protect the nearby villages of Welton, Staverton, Braunston and Norton.

A ‘hierarchy’ for the future development of villages and hamlets could be created to determine where future development would be prioritised and restricted.

Up to 25 hectares of employment land could be created by extending the Heartlands and Apex business parks and a further site, Daventry South East Gateway, with a focus on providing buildings for smaller businesses.

Parish councils could be given the chance to suggest important local green spaces they would like to see protected.

In addition, the number of plots and pitches needed for Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Showpeople over the next 12 years is set out.

The nine-week consultation period gets under way this week (November 27), with a number of public exhibitions being held at Weedon, Naseby, Moulton, Daventry, Welford, Crick, Long Buckby, Woodford Halse and Brixworth over the next two weeks.

Following the consultation, Daventry District Council will consider the responses before the final version goes out to consultation next summer. It will then be examined by a government inspector.

Cllr Alan Chantler, the council’s strategic planning portfolio holder, said: “This draft local plan will play an important role in the future development of our district and the whole community has a real opportunity to help shape the document by joining in this consultation.

“I would encourage as many residents and businesses as possible to look through the document and give their views, or come along to one of the public exhibitions to find out more.”

The public exhibitions will take place on the following dates:

Weedon Village Hall Annex - Tuesday, November 28, 3pm-7pm

Naseby Village Hall - Wednesday, November 29, 3pm-7pm

Moulton Library - Thursday, November 30, 2pm-6pm

Daventry Library - Friday, December 1, 10am-6pm

Welford Village Hall - Monday, December 4, 3pm-7pm

Crick Old School - Tuesday, December 5, 3pm-7pm

Long Buckby Community Centre - Wednesday, December 6, 3pm-7pm

Dryden Hall, Woodford Halse - Wednesday, December 6, 3pm-7pm

Brixworth Library - Thursday, December 7, 2pm-6pm

For more details visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/localplan or visit the council offices in Lodge Road, Daventry.