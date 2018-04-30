Have your say on Daventry village conservation area review

People are invited to give their views on plans which aim to protect the historic interest of a Daventry District village.

Daventry District Council (DDC) has produced a new draft appraisal and management plan for the Boughton Conservation Area, following a review.

The plan makes a number of suggestions for changes to the current Conservation Area, including an extension of its boundaries to take in:

- The Swedish houses in Humfrey Lane – a row of prefabricated properties that were a gift from the King of Sweden in 1948

- The hedgerow trees to the north of Jackson’s field along Spring Close

- The entirety of the stone front wall for the plot of The Corner House, in Humfrey Lane.

It also proposes to add a number of historic properties to the Local List - a catalogue of buildings and structures that are considered to be of special local interest.

DDC is now inviting comments on the proposals, which can be viewed at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/conservationareas, at the council offices in Lodge Road, Daventry, or from the libraries at Brixworth, Long Buckby, Woodford Halse, Daventry and Moulton.

People have until 5pm on Monday, June 4 to have their say by email to heritage@daventrydc.gov.uk or by post to heritage policy officer Rhian Morgan, Local Strategy Service, Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP.

There will also be an opportunity for people to meet council officers and ask questions about the proposals at a public exhibition in Boughton Village Hall on Monday, May 14 from 3pm-6.45pm.

The consultation has been launched by DDC as part of a wider review of the district’s conservation areas - areas considered worthy of preservation or enhancement because of their special architectural or historic interest.

Designation as a conservation area puts in place tighter planning controls for anyone seeking to alter or demolish a building, or carry out work to trees, in order to maintain the special interest of the area.

The review aims to ensure that the district’s conservation areas are fit for purpose. It looks at whether their boundaries should be changed and whether further controls should be introduced within them.

Find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/conservationareas