A 23-year-old man from Daventry who didn't comply with his court order is wanted by police.

Reece Ottaway, whose last known address was Nansen Close, Ashby Fields, is wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.