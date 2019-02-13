Half term fun for all family at Canons Ashby

Half term fun at National Trust property Canons Ashby takes place between February 16-24.

Put on your wellies for the Muddy Explorers trail from 11am to 3pm and creative visitors are invited to get crafty on February 20 and 21, from 11am-2pm,

There’s a spotting trail for younger visitors, who are invited to look out for bugs and creepy crawlies.

Due to visitor feedback Canons Ashby’s house opening hours have changed.

During February the house will be open from 11am until 3pm (last entrance at 2.30pm) every day except Thursdays.

Starting from March 2, the house will also be open on Thursdays.

For further details call 01327 861900.