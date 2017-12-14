Half of Northamptonshire village's parish councillors resign and walk out on meeting

A chairman of 13 years as well as half of the councillors of a Northampton village's parish council have tended their resignations.

Councillor Barry Care, who served on Moulton Parish Council for 46 years, announced his resignation at a meeting on December 5.

He was joined by three other councillors who then left the meeting with him. Two other councillors of the board of 12 members have also since resigned.

It comes after an unspecified grievance was upheld against Councillor Care, which he did not want mentioned in the minutes of the November 14 meeting.

When it became clear it would be minuted, he refused to sign the minutes and resigned, leading to the other resignations.

Councillor Barry Care said: "I'm very proud of all I've achieved over the years on the parish council. I feel it has made a big difference in the village and I'm very sad I will not have the chance to continue in the future."

A spokesman from Moulton Parish Council, Geoff Paul, said: "Moulton Parish Council is doing more and more to keep pace with the ever-growing demands of this thriving community.

"This inevitably puts demands on councillors and staff and we hope that new people will come forward at the elections in May to contribute their energy, skills and enthusiasm for what can be a very challenging but rewarding role."