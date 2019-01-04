Gun fired at house on Wellingborough estate

A gun was fired at the door of a house on Wellingborough’s Redwell estate last night.

Two men went to the house and had a row with another man then fired a shot at the front door in smart Naseby Close.

The incident happened at about 8.10pm yesterday (Thursday, January 3) in the quiet residential area.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “Thankfully, no-one was badly injured, however, the man did sustain a minor injury to his leg and we are treating the incident extremely seriously.

“An investigation is underway and we have a number of officers working on the inquiry. We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have any information about those involved in it, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.