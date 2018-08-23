Guilsborough Academy pupils surpass national figures with GCSE results

Guilsborough Academy celebrated another successful set of GCSE results after surpassing national figures across all key areas.

The results include 85 per cent of students passing English and 81 per cent achieving passing maths.

Principal Julie Swales said: "We are delighted with the results our Year 11 students have achieved this year.

"Their hard work, coupled with high-quality teaching and supportive parents/carers has led to our students achieving well.

"These results, along with their other wonderful qualities, will allow them to follow their pathway of choice moving into the next phase of their careers.

"We wish them every success for the future."

The following students all achieved at least two of the new level 9 grades: Ruby Allen, Evan Chippington, Stella Gent, Freya Goff, Sarah Goldney, Sophie Grahamslaw, Matilda Hampton-Riddington, Lois Hazel, Charlotte Levy, Ruby Mabbutt, Emily Wilford and Lauren Wright.

A special mention also goes to Harry Bardell, Evan Chippington, Fraser Clark, Stella Gent, Max Halls, Edward Leveritt, Marianne Luke, Edward Masters, Emily Moore and Annabelle Thompson for making the most progress, in their year group, since joining Guilsborough Academy.