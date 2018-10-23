Guest at Northamptonshire wedding attacked paramedic

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a paramedic and spitting at him at a Northamptonshire wedding reception.

Leo Bewers was at his sister's wedding reception at Highgate House in Creaton when he was discovered slumped by a fellow guest.

An ambulance was called and a paramedic soon arrived and began to attend to him.

But Northampton Magistrates' Court heard yesterday (Monday) that, as the medic touched Bewers on the shoulder, the defendant became abusive and used the 'c' word a number of times.

The medic continued to try to treat him and told Bewers he was going to try to find some identification. But on reaching into Bewers' pocket, he was hit in the face and then the arm by the defendant.

The prosecution told magistrates that Bewers also spat towards the paramedic, who manage to move out of the way.

Bewers then struggled free and tried to walk off along Welford Road. By then, police had arrived and tried to handcuff him.

He resisted and a constable had to use Parva spray to subdue him.

Yesterday, Bewers' solicitor Stuart Jeffrey said the assault was a serious matter because of the victim's profession.

Mitigating, Mr Jeffrey said that his client had not deliberately spat at the paramedic: "He was vehement, and a bit of spittle came out."

The physical assault came about, Mr Jeffrey said, because Bewers had become agitated and confused when the paramedic shone a light into his eyes. He also did not register the forewarning from the paramedic that he was going to search him for ID.

Mr Jeffrey said his client apologised: "He feels his behaviour was abhorrent, quite frankly."

Bewers will have to carry out 100 hours' unpaid work as punishment. He will also have to pay the paramedic £75 compensation, £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.